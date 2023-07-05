ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

self

Policy issues often have long term widespread and pervasive impact on businesses. Not only can new governmental policies significantly affect the climate for business innovation and growth, they create precedents that affect future legislation and potentially spread across jurisdictions.

Each installment of the Policy Matters Podcast will provide timely updates regarding potential adverse impacts on benefits that policy changes can have on industry growth and offer a preview of what's next in the competitive marketplace.

Episode 39: Wage & Hour Division's Resource Challenges Impacting Enforcement, Rulemaking

On this episode of the Policy Matters Podcast, Seyfarth attorneys Scott Hecker and Ariel Fenster discuss the U.S. DOL Wage and Hour Division's ("WHD") resource limitations, and how those are impacting WHD priorities, like child labor law investigations and various significant rulemakings. The low number of investigators leads to high stress and low morale for those remaining, and WHD workers may feel overburdened and under-resourced. Join Scott and Ariel as they share their thoughts on these developments, including how employers may be affected.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.