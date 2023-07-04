ARTICLE

Las Vegas, Nev. (June 29, 2023) – Nevada's minimum wage will increase effective July 1, 2023. For the period covering July 1, 2023 through June 30, 2024, the minimum wage rate for Nevada employees is $10.25 per hour if the employee is offered qualifying health benefits, and $11.25 per hour if the employee is not offered qualifying health benefits.

An increase in the minimum wage also increases the daily overtime rates in Nevada (except for those employees exempt from overtime requirements under NRS 608.018). Specifically, employees in Nevada who earn less than one and a half times the minimum wage under either tier – $15.375 per hour for those offered health benefits and $16.875 per hour for those not offered health benefits – are entitled to overtime pay for work of more than eight hours in a 24-hour period.

Moreover, under Nevada law, the minimum wage increases in increments of $0.75 annually through 2024. Nevada employers should plan accordingly.

