As reported earlier this year, California's state minimum wage increased to $15.50 per hour for all employers on January 1, 2023. However, some California employers may face another minimum wage increase on July 1, 2023. This is due to the adoption by many cities and counties in California of their own local minimum wage rates above the California state minimum wage for employees working within their jurisdiction. If a locality provides a higher minimum wage rate than the state rate, the employer must pay the higher local wage rate.

The following California localities maintain minimum wage rates for nonexempt employees separate from and above the state rate, with the localities increasing their minimum wage rates on July 1 in the bolded text below:

City/County Applies to Minimum Wage Rate Per Hour Effective Date Alameda All employees $16.52 7/1/2023 Belmont All employees $16.75 1/1/2023 Berkeley All employees $18.07 7/1/2023 Burlingame All employees $16.47 1/1/2023 Cupertino All employees $17.20 1/1/2023 Daly City All employees $16.07 1/1/2023 East Palo Alto All employees $16.50 1/1/2023 El Cerrito All employees $17.35 1/1/2023 Emeryville All employees $18.67 7/1/2023 Foster City All employees $16.50 1/1/2023 Fremont All employees $16.80 7/1/2023 Half Moon Bay All employees $16.45 1/1/2023 Hayward 26 or more employees $16.34 1/1/2023 25 or fewer employees $15.50 1/1/2023 Los Altos All employees $17.20 1/1/2023 Los Angeles All employees $16.78 7/1/2023 Los Angeles—Unincorporated County All employees $16.90 7/1/2023 Malibu All employees $16.90 7/1/2023 Menlo Park All employees $16.20 1/1/2023 Milpitas All employees $17.20 7/1/2023 Mountain View All employees $18.15 1/1/2023 Novato 25 or fewer employees $15.53 1/1/2023 26-99 employees $16.07 100 or more employees $16.32 Oakland All employees $15.97 1/1/2023 Palo Alto All employees $17.25 1/1/2023 Pasadena All employees $16.93 7/1/2023 Petaluma All employees $17.06 1/1/2023 Redwood City All employees $17.00 1/1/2023 Richmond All employees $16.17 1/1/2023 San Carlos All employees $16.32 1/1/2023 San Diego All employees $16.30 1/1/2023 San Francisco All employees $18.07 7/1/2023 San Jose All employees $17.00 1/1/2023 San Mateo All employees $16.75 1/1/2023 Santa Clara All employees $17.20 1/1/2023 Santa Monica All employees $16.90 7/1/2023 Santa Rosa All employees $17.06 1/1/2023 Sonoma 26 or more employees $17.00 1/1/2023 25 or fewer employees $16.00 South San Francisco All employees $16.70 1/1/2023 Sunnyvale All employees $17.95 1/1/2023 West Hollywood All employees $19.08 7/1/2023



These changes to local minimum wage rates do not affect the minimum salary requirement for certain exempt employees in California. The state minimum wage is also not currently scheduled for any further increase.

California employers should monitor the locations where they have employees for specific eligibility rules and any new minimum wage rates or changes.

