As reported earlier this year, California's state minimum wage increased to $15.50 per hour for all employers on January 1, 2023. However, some California employers may face another minimum wage increase on July 1, 2023. This is due to the adoption by many cities and counties in California of their own local minimum wage rates above the California state minimum wage for employees working within their jurisdiction. If a locality provides a higher minimum wage rate than the state rate, the employer must pay the higher local wage rate.

The following California localities maintain minimum wage rates for nonexempt employees separate from and above the state rate, with the localities increasing their minimum wage rates on July 1 in the bolded text below:

City/County Applies to Minimum Wage Rate Per Hour Effective Date
Alameda All employees $16.52 7/1/2023
Belmont All employees $16.75 1/1/2023
Berkeley All employees $18.07 7/1/2023
Burlingame All employees $16.47 1/1/2023
Cupertino All employees $17.20 1/1/2023
Daly City All employees $16.07 1/1/2023
East Palo Alto All employees $16.50 1/1/2023
El Cerrito All employees $17.35 1/1/2023
Emeryville All employees $18.67 7/1/2023
Foster City All employees $16.50 1/1/2023
Fremont All employees $16.80 7/1/2023
Half Moon Bay All employees $16.45 1/1/2023
Hayward 26 or more employees $16.34 1/1/2023
25 or fewer employees $15.50 1/1/2023
Los Altos All employees $17.20 1/1/2023
Los Angeles All employees $16.78 7/1/2023
Los Angeles—Unincorporated County All employees $16.90 7/1/2023
Malibu All employees $16.90 7/1/2023
Menlo Park All employees $16.20 1/1/2023
Milpitas All employees $17.20 7/1/2023
Mountain View All employees $18.15 1/1/2023
Novato 25 or fewer employees $15.53 1/1/2023
26-99 employees $16.07
100 or more employees $16.32
Oakland All employees $15.97 1/1/2023
Palo Alto All employees $17.25 1/1/2023
Pasadena All employees $16.93 7/1/2023
Petaluma All employees $17.06 1/1/2023
Redwood City All employees $17.00 1/1/2023
Richmond All employees $16.17 1/1/2023
San Carlos All employees $16.32 1/1/2023
San Diego All employees $16.30 1/1/2023
San Francisco All employees $18.07 7/1/2023
San Jose All employees $17.00 1/1/2023
San Mateo All employees $16.75 1/1/2023
Santa Clara All employees $17.20 1/1/2023
Santa Monica All employees $16.90 7/1/2023
Santa Rosa All employees $17.06 1/1/2023
Sonoma 26 or more employees $17.00 1/1/2023
25 or fewer employees $16.00
South San Francisco All employees $16.70 1/1/2023
Sunnyvale All employees $17.95 1/1/2023
West Hollywood All employees $19.08 7/1/2023


These changes to local minimum wage rates do not affect the minimum salary requirement for certain exempt employees in California. The state minimum wage is also not currently scheduled for any further increase.

California employers should monitor the locations where they have employees for specific eligibility rules and any new minimum wage rates or changes.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.