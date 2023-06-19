12 California Counties And Municipalities Increasing Minimum Wage Rates On July 1

As we previously covered here, the State of California and select California cities increased the minimum wage effective January 1, 2023. Now, another round of minimum wage increases from a dozen localities will take effect on July 1, 2023.

The following list contains the local minimum wage rate, effective July 1, 2023, for non-exempt employees working in each of the California counties and municipalities listed below:



These local minimum wage increases do not impact the salary requirement for overtime-exempt employees who, under California law, must receive a salary that is not less than two times the state minimum wage.

California employers should work with their payroll providers to increase the relevant minimum wage for affected employees and to ensure that the new rate is paid and properly recorded on employee pay stubs by July 1, 2023.

