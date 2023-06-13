Several state and local minimum wage rates will soon increase, beginning on July 1, 2023 (with some increases taking place during other months in the summer and fall). This article presents the state and major locality minimum wage increases for mid-2023, along with related changes in the minimum cash wage for tipped employees where applicable. The new rates are in bold text.

State and locality midyear minimum wage rates are increasing in California, Connecticut, the District of Columbia, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Minnesota, Nevada, and Oregon.

The wage increases in all but Connecticut and Florida will take effect on July 1, 2023.

NOTE: Jurisdictions that will not have-or have not announced-upcoming midyear increases in their minimum wage rates are not included in the list below. This list includes the major localities with minimum wage rates that will increase in mid-2023. It is not exhaustive of every locality nationwide that may have a minimum wage rate different from the federal or state rate. Additionally, if a jurisdiction's minimum cash wage for tipped workers is changing in mid-2023, it is included in the list below.

California

Berkeley

$16.99 to $18.07

Emeryville

$17.68 to $18.67

Los Angeles (City)

$16.04 to $16.78

Los Angeles (County - Unincorporated Areas)

$15.96 to $16.90

Malibu

$15.96 to $16.90

Pasadena

$16.11 to $16.93

San Francisco

$16.99 to $18.07

Santa Monica

$15.96 to $16.90

West Hollywood

Employers with 50 or more total employees: $17.50 to $19.08

Employers with 49 or fewer total employees: $17.00 to $19.08

Hotel Employers (as defined): $18.35 to $19.08

Connecticut

Statewide: $14.00 to $15.00 (effective June 1, 2023)

District of Columbia

Districtwide: $16.10 to $17.00

Districtwide (tipped workers): $6.00 to $8.00

Florida

Statewide: $11.00 to $12.00 (effective September 30, 2023 )

(effective ) Statewide (tipped workers): $7.98 to $8.98 (effective September 30, 2023)

Illinois

Chicago

Employers with 21 or more total employees: $15.40 to $15.80

Tipped workers: $9.24 to $9.48

Employers with 4-20 total employees: $14.50 to $15.00

Tipped workers: $8.70 to $9.00

Cook County

Countywide: $13.35 to $13.70

Countywide (tipped workers): $7.80 to $8.00

Maryland

Montgomery County

Employers with 51 or more employees: $15.65 to $16.70

Employers with 11-50 employees: $14.50 to $15.00

Employers with 10 or fewer employees: $14.00 to $14.50

Minnesota

Minneapolis

Large employers (101 or more total employees): $15.19 (no change)

Small employers (100 or fewer total employees): $13.50 to $14.50

Saint Paul

Macro businesses (10,001 or more total employees): $15.19 (no change)

Large businesses (101-10,000 total employees): $13.50 to $15.00

Small businesses (6-100 total employees): $12.00 to $13.00

Micro businesses (5 or fewer employees): $10.75 to $11.50

Nevada

Employers offering qualified health insurance benefits: $9.50 to $10.25

Employers that do not offer qualified health insurance benefits: $10.50 to $11.25

Oregon

Standard statewide rate: $13.50 to $14.20

Portland metro-area employers (e., employers located within the "urban growth boundary of a metropolitan service district"): $14.75 to $15.45

Employers in nonurban counties (as defined by the law): $12.50 to $13.20

