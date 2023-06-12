The requirement for covered public accommodations facilities in Nevada's Clark and Washoe Counties to provide paid time off for employees experiencing COVID-19 symptoms or who have been exposed to COVID-19 expired May 17, 2023. The requirement ended when Governor Joe Lombardo signed Senate Bill No. 441 (SB 441), which repealed several COVID-era policies.

Previously, covered accommodations facilities in counties whose population was 100,000 or more (currently Clark and Washoe Counties) were required under Nevada Revised Statutes (NRS) 447.345 to provide paid time off for employees experiencing COVID-19 symptoms or who had been exposed to COVID-19. Even though there was no longer a COVID-19 public health emergency in the Silver State, this COVID paid leave requirement had continued to apply because the law did not establish a hard end date. Instead, NRS 447.325 set low thresholds for the obligation to provide paid leave to remain: when the COVID-19 positive test rate in the at-issue county exceeded 5% or new cases in the county exceeded 100 per 100,000 residents, in any rolling 14-day period in the 90-day period preceding that day. SB 441 explicitly repeals NRS 447.345 and the sunset provisions from NRS 447.325, as well as several other COVID-era policies. SB 441 became effective upon enactment on May 17, 2023.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.