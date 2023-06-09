self

Seyfarth's Take It or Leave It · Take It or Leave It Episode 22: 2023 State & Local Paid Leave Legislative Activity & Developments

Take It or Leave It is the only law firm podcast focused exclusively on workplace leaves, absence management, and accommodations. Host Josh Seidman, Employment attorney and leader of Seyfarth's Leave of Absence Management & Accommodations team, explore the latest legal developments, forecast new laws, identify workplace trends, and offer practical, business-oriented considerations within the leave, absence management, and accommodations space.

Paid leave laws continue to evolve and expand in states and localities across the country. The country's many paid leave patchworks continue to blossom, including in the spaces of mandatory and voluntary paid family leave, paid sick leave, paid "any reason" leave and many others. As in prior years, 2023 has continued a recent legislative trend where numerous paid leave bills are introduced, a number of them receive consideration and votes in state legislatures, and a few ultimately make their way across the finish line to enactment and becoming new law.

During this episode of "Take It or Leave It," host Josh Seidman is joined by Dillon Clair, Director of State Advocacy and Litigation with the ERISA Industry Committee (ERIC), to learn more about how paid leave legislative activity has fared during the first half of 2023. The discussion covers a wide scope of topics, including new paid family and medical leave and paid sick leave mandates in Minnesota, how new state programs have deviated from and expanded upon predecessor state programs, what employers should be on the lookout for in terms of new laws and other legislative developments in the paid leave space later this year, and where things stand on federal paid leave proposals and prospects.

