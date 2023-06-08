As civil liberties continue to be politicized, consumers have a growing expectation for the private sector to be part of the solution and fill the trust gap between consumers, government, and media. This sentiment is particularly prevalent following the U.S. Supreme Court's Dobbs ruling last summer, which overturned Roe v. Wade.



With new research from media and marketing agencies Mindshare and GroupM, learn how consumers feel about reproductive rights, the role that the private sector and media platforms alike play in a post-Dobbs world, and more.



The webinar included legal insights from Foley Hoag regarding the impact of Dobbs on employers, employee benefits, corporate governance, privacy, and more, and will discuss the relevance of the ruling for shareholders, investors, employees, and other corporate stakeholders.



Speakers:

Chris Hart, Partner, Co-Chair Reproductive Health and Privacy & Data Security Practices, Foley Hoag

Shrutih Tewarie, Partner, Co-Chair Reproductive Health and International Trade & National Security Practices, Foley Hoag

Rachel Lowenstein, Global Head of Inclusive Innovation, Mindshare

LaToya Christian, Executive Director, Inclusive Strategy & Innovation, GroupM

