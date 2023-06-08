In this podcast, which was recorded at the firm's national Workplace Strategies seminar, shareholders Timothy Reed (San Francisco) and Phillip Russell (Tampa) reflect on the ever-changing compositions of modern-day workforces, including neurodiverse employees, whose unique skills provide valuable solutions for many workplaces. Our speakers provide tips and takeaways on how employers can onboard and develop neurodiverse employees. Tim and Phillip also cover the various types of neurodiversities that may be present in the workforce and ways employers can embrace it at work.