Workplace Strategies Watercooler 2023: Neurodiversity At Work—Innovative Practices For Integrating Uniquely Talented Individuals (Podcast)
08 June 2023
Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart
In this podcast, which was recorded at the firm's national
Workplace Strategies seminar, shareholders Timothy Reed (San
Francisco) and Phillip Russell (Tampa) reflect on the ever-changing
compositions of modern-day workforces, including neurodiverse
employees, whose unique skills provide valuable solutions for many
workplaces. Our speakers provide tips and takeaways on how
employers can onboard and develop neurodiverse employees. Tim and
Phillip also cover the various types of neurodiversities that may
be present in the workforce and ways employers can embrace it at
work.
