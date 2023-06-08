In this podcast, recorded at the firm's national Workplace Strategies seminar, Amanda Quan, the office managing shareholder of the firm's Cleveland office, and Stephen Quezada, a shareholder in our Houston office, discussed disciplining an employee who has engaged in a protected activity. Our speakers offered ten practical steps that employers can take to minimize the risk of a retaliation claim when disciplining employees who have engaged in protected activities, such as making a harassment or discrimination claim, requesting a leave of absence or accommodation, filing a workers' compensation claim, or reporting a safety concern. Amanda and Stephen offer key takeaways related to the documentation and timing of employee discipline.

To listen to the podcast, click here.

