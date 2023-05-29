The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services recently unveiled plans to toughen its hospital price transparency enforcement. According to this InsideHealthPolicy article, these proposals include earlier and automatic civil penalties, eliminating warning notices for hospitals that have not attempted to comply with price transparency requirements and giving hospitals no more than 45 days to implement a corrective action plan.

