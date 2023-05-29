IRS RELEASES 2024 INFLATION-ADJUSTED AMOUNTS FOR HSAS, HDHPS, AND HRAS

The IRS recently released Rev. Proc 2023-23 listing the 2024 indexed amounts for health savings accounts (HSAs), high deductible health plans (HDHPs), and excepted-benefit health reimbursement arrangements (HRAs). The following table lists the current 2023 amounts and the new 2024 amounts:

Applicable Limit Calendar Year 2023 Calendar Year 2023 Self-Only Coverage Family Coverage Self-Only Coverage Family Coverage HSA Annual Contribution Limit $3,850 $7,750 $4,150 $8,300 HDHP Minimum Annual Deductible $1,500 $3,000 $1,600 $3,200 HDHP Out-of-Pocket Amount

(Deductibles, co-payments, and other amounts, but not premiums) $7,500 $15,000 $8,050 $16,100



The Revenue Procedure also provides that for plan years beginning in 2024, the maximum amount that may be made newly available for an excepted-benefit HRA for the plan year is $2,100 (up from $1,950 in 2023). The HSA maximum annual catch-up contribution (for individuals who are 55 and older) is set by statute at $1,000 and therefore will not change from 2023 to 2024.

The HSA maximum annual catch-up contribution (for individuals who are 55 and older) is set by statute at $1,000 and therefore will not change from 2023 to 2024.

