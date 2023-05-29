IRS RELEASES 2024 INFLATION-ADJUSTED AMOUNTS FOR HSAS, HDHPS, AND HRAS
The IRS recently released Rev. Proc 2023-23 listing the 2024 indexed amounts for health savings accounts (HSAs), high deductible health plans (HDHPs), and excepted-benefit health reimbursement arrangements (HRAs). The following table lists the current 2023 amounts and the new 2024 amounts:
|Applicable Limit
|Calendar Year 2023
|Calendar Year 2023
|Self-Only Coverage
|Family Coverage
|Self-Only Coverage
|Family Coverage
|HSA Annual Contribution Limit
|$3,850
|$7,750
|$4,150
|$8,300
|HDHP Minimum Annual Deductible
|$1,500
|$3,000
|$1,600
|$3,200
|HDHP Out-of-Pocket
Amount
(Deductibles, co-payments, and other amounts, but not premiums)
|$7,500
|$15,000
|$8,050
|$16,100
The Revenue Procedure also provides that for plan years beginning in 2024, the maximum amount that may be made newly available for an excepted-benefit HRA for the plan year is $2,100 (up from $1,950 in 2023). The HSA maximum annual catch-up contribution (for individuals who are 55 and older) is set by statute at $1,000 and therefore will not change from 2023 to 2024.
Winston Takeaway: Employers should communicate these new limits to participants during their 2024 open enrollment, and update their plan documents accordingly. Please contact a Winston & Strawn Employee Benefits and Executive Compensation attorney with questions regarding these updates and how they may impact your benefit plans.
