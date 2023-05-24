self

Coffee Talk With Benefits · Episode 13: When ERISA Was Young

The 50th anniversary of the enactment of ERISA is next year, so we thought what better way to look back on those 50 years than with Seyfarth Partner, Howard Pianko, who was one of the original ERISA practitioners back in 1974. Listen in as Howard recollects his journey with ERISA these past almost 50 years, why he became a lawyer in the first place, and his involvement with ERISA when it was first enacted. Did you know that before Howard started practicing law he taught Social Studies (they call that History today!) in the New York City public school system, and that he decided to study tax law and get his LLM from NYU following a walk with his dog? It's all true! Grab your cup of coffee and tune in for a perspective of ERISA that many ERISA practitioners never get to hear.

