Recently, the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) announced (See Revenue Procedure 2023-23) cost-of-living adjustments to the applicable dollar limits for health savings accounts (HSAs), high-deductible health plans (HDHPs) and excepted benefit health reimbursement arrangements (HRAs) for 2024. All of the dollar limits currently in effect for 2023 will change for 2024, with the exception of one limit. The HSA catch-up contribution for individuals ages 55 and older will not change as it is not subject to cost-of-living adjustments.

The table below compares the applicable dollar limits for HSAs, HDHPs and excepted benefit HRAs for 2023 and 2024.

HEALTH AND WELFARE PLAN LIMITS 2023 Δ 2024 HDHP - Maximum annual out-of-pocket limit (excluding premiums) Self-only coverage $7,500 ↑ $8,050 Family coverage $15,000 ↑ $16,100 HDHP - Minimum annual deductible Self-only coverage $1,500 ↑ $1,600 Family coverage $3,000 ↑ $3,200 HSA - Annual contribution limit Self-only coverage $3,850 ↑ $4,150 Family coverage $7,750 ↑ $8,300 Catch-up contributions (ages 55 and older) $1,000 = $1,000 Excepted Benefit HRA Annual contribution limit $1,950 ↑ $2,100

NEXT STEPS

Plan sponsors should update payroll and plan administration systems for the 2024 cost-of-living adjustments and incorporate the new limits in relevant participant communications, such as open enrollment and communication materials, plan documents and summary plan descriptions.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.