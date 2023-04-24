self

Seyfarth's Take It or Leave It · Episode 20: New Opportunities: A Look Ahead to What's on the Horizon

Take It or Leave It is the only law firm podcast focused exclusively on workplace leaves, absence management, and accommodations. Hosts Meg Toth and Josh Seidman, Employment attorneys and co-leaders of Seyfarth's Leave of Absence Management & Accommodations team, explore the latest legal developments, forecast new laws, identify workplace trends, and offer practical, business-oriented considerations within the leave, absence management, and accommodations space.

In a bittersweet 20th episode, we wish a fond farewell to cohost Meg Toth as she moves on from Seyfarth. We celebrate her part in getting Take It Or Leave It off the ground, revisit some of her favorite moments from the podcast, and get her predictions on upcoming paid leave hotspots. Take It or Leave It podcast will keep running, but please join Josh Seidman as we look ahead to what's coming in paid leave and toast Meg and her new role.

