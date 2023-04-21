United States:
What The Potential Shutdown Of Biden's Loan Forgiveness Plan Could Mean For Plan Sponsors
21 April 2023
McDermott Will & Emery
As the US Supreme Court deliberates on the Biden
administration's loan forgiveness plan, what is the recommended
course of action for plan sponsors regarding student loan repayment
programs? In this PLANSPONSOR
article, McDermott PartnerJeffrey M. Holdvogt offers
insight into student loan debt benefits through the Coronavirus
Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act.
