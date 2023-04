ARTICLE

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Employment and HR from United States

Must An Employer Accommodate An Employee's Refusal To Use A Co-Worker's Preferred Pronouns? Fisher Broyles What is an employer to do when faced with conflicting legal obligations to different employees?

Oh, No! Tell Me A Supervisor Didn't Write THAT On An Employee's PIP. Fisher Broyles If you haven't done FMLA training for your supervisors, hopefully, this post will motivate you to get some on the calendar.

Do Employers Risk Violating The FLSA By Reducing PTO? Is It Part Of An Employee's Salary? Fisher Broyles Those were the critical issues in a precedential decision that the Third Circuit Court of Appeals issued yesterday. So let's talk about it.

It's Worse Than We Thought. Most Of Your Severance Agreements May Be Entirely Worthless! Fisher Broyles Last month, I told about a National Labor Relations Board decision to ban certain nondisparagement and confidentiality provisions in a severance agreement that businesses...

Best Practices For Engaging In The Interactive Process Hopkins & Carley The "interactive process" – the procedure through which an employer determines whether and to what extent it must accommodate an employee's disability or medical condition...