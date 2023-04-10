Section 127 of the SECURE 2.0 Act of 2022 amends the Employee Retirement Income Security Act of 1974 (ERISA) to provide that an individual account plan may include a "pension-linked emergency savings account" (referred to as a "PLESA") that meets certain requirements, and makes corresponding changes to the Internal Revenue Code of 1986 (Code) regarding the tax treatment of these accounts. These provisions are effective for plan years beginning after December 31, 2023 (January 1, 2024, for calendar-year plans).

Summary of Provisions

We have briefly summarized below the requirements for PLESAs under ERISA and the Code:

ERISA defines a PLESA as a short-term savings account established as part of an individual account plan that is a designated Roth account within the meaning of Code Section 402A. Similarly, the amendments to the Code provide that an applicable retirement plan may include a PLESA "established pursuant to" the new ERISA provisions added by SECURE 2.0. Code Section 402A defines an "applicable retirement plan" to include 401(k), 403(b), and governmental 457(b) plans. Further, SECURE 2.0 specifically provides that distributions from PLESAs are treated as satisfying the restrictions on in-service distributions applicable to 401(k), 403(b), and governmental 457(b) plans. This would suggest that PLESAs could be added to any 401(k), 403(b), or governmental 457(b) plan, regardless of whether or not covered by ERISA. However, since the Code amendments state that the PLESA must be "established pursuant to" the ERISA amendments relating to PLESAs, it is not clear that non-ERISA plans (such as governmental or church plans) can take advantage of these new rules. More guidance on this question is needed. Eligible Participants. Participants who (i) are not highly compensated employees under Code Section 414(q) (for 2023, a participant who earned $135,000 or more in 2022 is a highly compensated employee) and (ii) otherwise satisfy the age, service, and other eligibility requirements under the plan may contribute to a PLESA. A participant who becomes a highly compensated employee after contributing to a PLESA may not make any additional contributions to the PLESA, but may still withdraw any account balance of the PLESA in accordance with the applicable withdrawal rules (discussed below).

The amendments to ERISA make clear that PLESAs meeting the investment requirements set forth above can qualify for ERISA Section 404(c) protection. Basis Recovery Rules. For purposes of the basis recovery rules under Code Section 72(d), PLESA contributions (like other employee contributions to defined contribution plans) may be treated as a separate contract.

Regulations and Reports

There are many items that need clarification for plan sponsors and recordkeepers to implement PLESAs. SECURE 2.0 grants regulatory authority to the DOL and the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) in the areas outlined below:



ERISA reporting and disclosure requirements for PLESAs, including any exemptions or simplified requirements (DOL);

ERISA preemption with respect to PLESAs (DOL);

Anti-abuse rules for PLESAs (IRS); and

General regulations and guidance to carry out the purposes of PLESAs including adjustment of the $2,500 limits for inflation, the expansion of correction programs, model plan language and notices related to PLESAs, and the interaction of the PLESA rules with the QACA rules (DOL and IRS).

The DOL and the IRS are also required to conduct a study on the use of PLESAs and report their findings to Congress within seven years from enactment.

Practical Considerations

Below are a few considerations for plan sponsors in determining whether or not to add PLESAs to their plan:



Plan sponsors with a large population of lower-paid employees may want to consider PLESAs since this option may incent such employees to start or continue contributing to the plan, given that they will not lose needed financial flexibility in doing so.

Plan sponsors with low plan participation rates may want to consider PLESAs (together with other SECURE 2.0 Act options such as providing de minimis financial incentives for participating or making matching contributions on student loan payments) as a tool to increase participation.

Plan sponsors who want to encourage employees to create "rainy day" funds for unforeseen emergencies, particularly in light of the recent COVID pandemic, may want to consider PLESAs (together with other SECURE 2.0 Act options such as emergency expense distributions).

Given the ambiguity of its application to non-ERISA plans, plan sponsors of church and governmental plans should wait for additional guidance or clarification on whether a PLESA can be added to their plans.

As 2024 will be here quickly, plan sponsors should start discussing PLESAs as an option for their plans with their recordkeepers and benefits counsel soon.

