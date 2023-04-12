Signed into law in the waning days of 2022, the SECURE 2.0 Act contains over 90 provisions impacting qualified retirement plans. Several of these provisions materially expand how Roth contributions are to be used, that impact employers and participants alike. We are witnessing the Rothification of retirement accounts. Grab your cup of coffee and tune in to hear Richard and Sarah chat with Seyfarth colleague Ben Spater about the many Roth related changes in SECURE 2.0. We will continue to discuss the multitude of other (non-Roth) provisions in SECURE 2.0 in future episodes as well. So bookmark us!

