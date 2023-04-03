Effective Retroactively or Upon Enactment (December 29, 2022):

Qualified Federally Declared Disaster Distributions [§ 331] Plans may permit distributions to qualified individuals affected by certain federally declared natural disasters of up to $22,000 per disaster. All plans of members of a controlled group must be aggregated for purposes of that limit. A "qualified individual" is a participant whose principal place of abode was in the disaster area and who suffered an economic loss due to the disaster. Plans can allow the repayment of disaster distributions up to three years following the withdrawal in one or more contributions by the qualified individual. For 180 days after the disaster, a plan can allow participant loans to qualified individuals up to an aggregate of $100,000 (from $50,000), but not in excess of the participant's vested account balance (up from 50% of the participant's vested account balance). A plan can permit a qualified individual with a participant loan outstanding to defer payments due within the 180-day period commencing on the disaster date for up to one year; the loan must be re-amortized to reflect any deferral. Plans can allow the recontribution of distributions made to purchase a home in the disaster area if the funds are not used for that purpose. Optional – for disasters occurring on or after January 26, 2021 This is a new permissible, rather than mandatory, distribution option. Qualifying distributions are exempt from the premature distribution penalty (generally applicable to distributions paid prior to 59 ½). Special income inclusion rules also apply to recipients.

Repayment Period for Qualified Birth or Adoption Distributions (QBADs) Clarified [§ 311] SECURE 2.0 limits the repayment period of QBADs to three years from the date of the distribution and a deadline of December 31, 2025 for QBADs made before December 29, 2022. Mandatory – effective December 29, 2022 SECURE 1.0 permitted plans to make QBADs of up to $5,000 to qualifying participants. SECURE 1.0 also allowed plans to permit the repayment to the plan of the prior distribution but did not specify the deadline for those repayments.

Ability to Elect Matching Contributions and Nonelective Contributions to be Treated as Roth Contributions [§ 604] Plans can permit participants to designate matching contributions and nonelective contributions (i.e., employer contributions allocated without regard to a participant's deferral or after-tax contributions made) to be treated as Roth contributions. These contributions must be 100% vested when made. Optional – for contributions made after December 29, 2022 Not applicable to 457(b) plans of tax-exempt employers Electing participants will be taxed on the amount of the contributions when made. Recordkeeping systems will have to be revised to accommodate this election and those changes integrated with the sponsor's payroll system. In addition, IRS guidance will be needed on payroll tax withholding mechanics applicable to contributions so elected.

403(b) Plans Eligible to Invest in Collective Investment Trusts [§ 128] The Internal Revenue Code provision prohibiting Section 403(b) plans with custodial accounts [under Section 403(b)(7)] from investing in collective investment trusts has been revised to allow those investments. Optional – December 29, 2022 Federal securities law must first be amended before these investments can be made.

Reporting Distributions to Terminally Ill Participants [§ 326] A terminally ill participant who provides "sufficient evidence" to the plan administrator can receive a distribution from the plan exempt from the premature distribution penalty (generally applicable to participants younger than 59 ½). The plan administrator must have "sufficient evidence" to properly code the distribution on the Form 1099R. For this purpose, a terminally ill participant is one who is certified by a physician as having an illness or physical condition which can reasonably be expected to result in death in 84 or fewer months at the time of the certification. The participant can repay the distribution consistent with the repayment rules applicable to Qualified Birth or Adoption Distributions under Section 72(t)(2)(H). Mandatory – for distributions made after December 29, 2022 Not applicable to 457(b) plans This provision does not create a distributable option for a plan; rather, the participant must already qualify for a distribution from the plan. This provision simply exempts qualifying distributions from the premature distribution penalty. The statute tasks the Treasury Department to issue regulations to define "sufficient evidence." It is not clear whether the plan sponsor could refuse to accept repayment of the distribution.

Rules Governing Inadvertent Plan Overpayments Clarified [§ 301] A plan will not generally fail to be considered tax-qualified nor will a fiduciary be considered to have breached his/her/its fiduciary duties for failure to pursue recovery of an inadvertent plan overpayment. Clarifies that both the Internal Revenue Code and ERISA permit pursuing recoveries from participants, including offset of future benefit payments, provided neither interest nor collection charges can be charged, there are limits on the amounts that can be offset, and limits on how far back overpayments can be recovered. Mandatory – effective December 29, 2022 Not applicable to governmental plans

Effective in First Year After Enactment:

De Minimis Financial Incentives to Participate Permitted [§ 113] 401(k) and 403(b) plan sponsors can provide de minimis financial incentives to encourage plan salary deferrals provided those incentives are not paid from plan assets. Optional – for plan years beginning after December 29, 2022 "De minimis" is not defined but it has been suggested that small value gift cards are likely permissible.

Plan Administrators Can Rely on Employee Hardship/Unforeseeable Emergency Self-Certifications Absent Actual Knowledge [§ 312] Absent actual knowledge to the contrary, a plan administrator can rely on a participant's written representation that (i) a requested withdrawal on account of financial need is deemed under the regulations to be an immediate and heavy financial need, (ii) the amount requested is not in excess of the amount of the need, and (iii) the participant has no alternative means reasonably available to satisfy that need. Similar self-certification rules apply to unforeseeable emergency withdrawals from a governmental 457(b) plan. Optional – for plan years beginning after December 29, 2022 Presently, a participant must provide the plan administrator documentation to substantiate the existence of the hardship or unforeseeable emergency but can self-certify he/she lacks other reasonable means to satisfy the need. This provision will be a welcome relief to plan administrators. Hardship policies and hardship withdrawal forms will need to be amended; a plan amendment may also be needed.

Relaxed Notice Rules for "Unenrolled" Participants [§320] Plans which provide a summary plan description and other required enrollment notices to an eligible employee who does not become a participant (i.e., who does not defer and does not have an employer contribution made on his/her behalf) can, in lieu of providing the otherwise applicable disclosures, provide the "unenrolled participant" an annual notice describing his/her right to participate and any notices provided to enrolled participants the unenrolled participant requests. The notice must be provided a reasonable period of time before the beginning of each plan year. Optional – for plan years beginning after December 31, 2022 Not applicable to governmental plans As appealing as this sounds, this provision is likely more trouble than it is worth. With the proliferation of electronic disclosures these days, it is likely less trouble not to distinguish between participants and to instead distribute the same notices to all participants.

Required Minimum Distribution Commencement Age Increased to Age 73 [§107] The age used to determine when required minimum distributions must commence is increased to age 73 – with respect to participants who attain age 72 after December 31, 2022 and will attain age 73 before January 1, 2033. Mandatory – for participants attaining age 72 after December 31, 2022 A plan is not required to allow participants to defer distributions until required minimum distributions must commence. For example, a plan may retain the age 70 ½ or age 72 limit. The excise tax payable by a participant for underpayment of a required minimum distribution is reduced under SECURE 2.0 from 50% of the underpayment to 25%. The penalty is further reduced to 10% of the underpayment if it is corrected generally within a two-year correction window and the participant files a tax return reflecting the tax.

Section 403(b) Plans can be Maintained as Part of a Multiple Employer Plan (MEP) or a Pooled Employer Plan (PEP) [§ 106] Section 403(b) plans can now be maintained as part of a MEP or PEP. Optional – for plan years beginning after December 31, 2022 This change conforms the treatment of 403(b) plans to qualified plans.

Prohibited Transaction Relief for Auto-Portability Service Providers [§ 120] Subject to a number of requirements, service providers that facilitate the transfer of IRAs resulting from involuntary cash-out distributions to the IRA owner's new retirement plan are eligible for a prohibited transaction exemption in connection with those transfers. Optional – one year after December 31, 2022 Not applicable to governmental 457(b) plans The Department of Labor is tasked with issuing regulations to implement this provision.

The "First Day of the Month" Requirement for Deferral Changes in Governmental 457(b) Plans is Repealed [§ 306] A participant can change his/her deferral election under a governmental 457(b) plan at any time before the compensation is made available (subject to more restrictive plan terms). Mandatory – Tax years beginning after December 29, 2022 Presently, a governmental 457(b) plan cannot permit a participant to change his/her deferral election except as of the first day of a calendar month by a deferral election completed before that day.

Effective in Years After December 31, 2023:

Pre-Death Required Minimum Distribution no Longer Required for Roth Accounts [§ 325] Roth accounts under a 401(k), 403(b), or a governmental 403(b) plan are no longer subject to required minimum distribution rules before the death of the participant. Optional – for tax years beginning after December 31, 2023 This change conforms the treatment of Roth plan accounts with the rules applicable to Roth IRAs.

Catch-up Deferrals for Higher Paid Employees Must be Roth Contributions [§603] Participants whose compensation from the plan sponsor exceeded $145,000 (as adjusted for cost of living) in the preceding calendar year can only make "catch-up deferrals" on a Roth basis. Plans are required to offer an option to change deferral elections to those participants who become subject to this provision. In addition, participants not subject to this provision must be permitted to elect to have their catch-up deferrals to be treated as Roth deferrals. Mandatory – for tax years beginning after December 31, 2023 Not applicable to 457(b) plans of tax-exempt employers The definition of compensation is based on compensation for FICA purposes so this provision does not appear on its face to apply to self-employed individuals (e.g., sole proprietors, partners, and LLC members). It is possible this provision could be revised in a technical corrections bill. Because the $145,000 compensation level is not used for any other plan purposes, this provision adds another category of participants to track. Whether a deferral is a catch-up deferral or a "regular" deferral often cannot be made until after the end of a plan year so this provision has the potential to cause considerable disruptions in plan recordkeeping, especially since deferrals must be deposited into the plan trust promptly after each payroll to satisfy DOL regulations. This will likely necessitate transfers from pre-tax accounts to Roth accounts after the plan year testing is completed.

Student Loan Repayments May be Treated as Elective Deferrals for Calculating Matching Contributions[§ 110] Plans can treat higher education student loan repayments as elective deferrals for purposes of calculating employer matching contributions. The amount considered cannot exceed the level of deferral contributions subject to the match (reduced by elective deferrals made) and the matching contribution allocated on loan repayments (i) must be at the same rate as matching contributions made on elective deferrals, (ii) must not be subject to different eligibility criteria than matches on elective deferrals, and (iii) must be subject to the same vesting schedule as matching contributions made on elective deferrals. Eligible participants must certify the amount of qualifying repayments made and the plan administrator can rely on those certifications. For purposes of the minimum coverage rules and nondiscrimination rules, this benefit is considered as being available to all participants, even those with no higher education student debt. Special deferral testing rules apply – so plan administrators can perform the nondiscrimination testing for participants who make elective deferrals separately from those who make qualified loan repayments. Optional – for plan years beginning after December 31, 2023 The Treasury Department is tasked with issuing (i) a model amendment plan sponsors can adopt to add this provision, and (ii) regulations permitting matching contributions on student loan repayments to be made at a different frequency than those applicable to deferrals and allowing plan administrators to establish reasonable procedures for administering this provision.

"Starter" Plans for Employers With no Retirement Plan [§121] Employers without a retirement plan can establish a "deferral-only" 401(k) plan or a safe harbor 403(b) plan. Provided employees are automatically enrolled (subject to an employee's right to opt-out or elect a different deferral percentage) and subject to automatic deferral election of up to 15% of compensation (also subject to opt-out). These plans are not subject to any deferral testing or top-heavy testing and are subject to the same deferral limits as SIMPLE plans. Mandatory – for plan years beginning after December 31, 2023 These are two permissible plan design choices.

Plan–Associated "Emergency Savings Accounts" Permitted [§127] Plans can allow the establishment of an "emergency savings account" with respect to non-highly compensated employees who otherwise meet the eligibility requirements of the plan. The contributions in the account must be funded as Roth contributions and cannot exceed a total balance attributable to participant contributions of $2,500 (as indexed for inflation) or a lesser amount designated by the plan sponsor. Employee contributions must be considered for purposes of calculating matching contributions and they must be considered in applying annual contribution limits. Balances in these accounts must be accounted for separately from other plan contributions and must be invested in an investment designed to maintain the dollar amount of the contributions made. Withdrawals must be permitted at least monthly and the first four withdrawals during a calendar year must be allowed without any fees imposed. Automatic enrollment with an initial deferral rate of 3% is permitted so long as a participant can elect a different percentage or opt-out and certain disclosures are made by the plan administrator. State garnishment laws are preempted with respect to the automatic enrollment aspect of this provision. Upon a participant's termination of employment or the sponsor's elimination of these accounts, participants can transfer their balance to the plan's Roth account or receive a distribution. Optional – for plan years beginning after December 31, 2023 Not applicable to governmental plans This is a new permissible, rather than mandatory, distribution option. Qualifying distributions are exempt from the premature distribution penalty (generally applicable to distributions paid prior to 59 ½).

Domestic Violence Withdrawals Permitted [§ 314] Plans not subject to the qualified joint and survivor benefit requirements may allow a distribution to a domestic abuse victim during the one-year period beginning on any date on which an individual is a victim of domestic abuse by a spouse or domestic partner. The distribution cannot exceed the lesser of $10,000 (as indexed for cost of living) or 50% of the participant's vested account balance. The plan administrator can rely on the victim's self-certification. The participant can repay the distribution consistent with the repayment rules applicable to Qualified Birth or Adoption Distributions under Section 72(t)(2)(H). Optional – for distributions made on or after December 31, 2023 Not applicable to 457(b) plans of tax-exempt employers This is a new permissible, rather than mandatory, distribution option. Qualifying distributions are exempt from the premature distribution penalty (generally applicable to distributions paid prior to 59 ½).

Emergency Expense Withdrawals Permitted [§ 115] Plans may allow participant withdrawals to meet unforeseeable or immediate financial needs relating to personal or family emergency expenses. Withdrawals are limited to the lesser of $1,000 or the participant's vested account balance. No more than one withdrawal can be made in one calendar year. The participant can repay the distribution consistent with the repayment rules applicable to Qualified Birth or Adoption Distributions under Section 72(t)(2)(H). No emergency expense distribution can be made within the three succeeding calendar years unless the prior withdrawal has been repaid in full or the participant has contributed through salary deferrals an amount equal to or greater than the amount of the prior withdrawal. The plan administrator can rely on the participant's certification that the participant is entitled to the withdrawal. The dollar limit and number of withdrawals is determined by aggregating all plans of the controlled group that includes the participant's employer. Optional – for distributions made after December 31, 2023 Not applicable to 457(b) plans of tax-exempt employers This is a new permissible, rather than mandatory, distribution option. Qualifying distributions are exempt from the premature distribution penalty (generally applicable to distributions paid prior to 59 ½). The expectation is an employee may be more likely to participate in a plan if he/she can access funds in the event of a personal emergency

Limit on Involuntary Cash-out Distributions Increased to $7,000 (from $5,000) [§ 304] The involuntary cash-out limit is increased to $7,000. Optional – for plan years beginning after December 31, 2023 Not applicable to governmental plans Presently, plans can require a terminated participant whose vested account balance is $5,000 or less to take a distribution from the plan. The requirement that involuntary cash-outs of $1,000 or more be rolled-over to a default IRA is not changed.

Special Top-Heavy Rules that Permit "Early" Participation [§310] Plans that permit "early" participation (i.e., earlier than the maximum age and service requirements would require) are subject to favorable testing rules for determining whether the plan is top-heavy; such plans can exclude employees not satisfying the maximum age and service requirements that could be imposed. Optional – for plan years beginning after December 31, 2023 Not applicable to 403(b), 457(b), or governmental plans This provision conforms the top-heavy rules with other nondiscrimination rules.

Post-Plan Year End Discretionary Amendments Increasing Nonelective Contributions Permitted [§316] A qualified plan can now be amended after the end of a plan year to increase the nonelective (but not matching) contributions in the preceding plan year provided the amendment is executed by the due date of the employer's tax return (as extended) for the tax year that includes the last day of the plan year. Optional – for plan years beginning after December 31, 2023 Not applicable to 403(b) or 457(b) plans Presently, a qualified plan cannot be amended after the end of a plan year to change the contribution allocation formula, even to increase benefits to participants, except in limited circumstances described in the regulations to correct a coverage failure.

Safe Harbor Correction for Elective Deferral Failures Extended [§350] Plans are provided an extended period of time to correct errors in plans with automatic enrollment and automatic escalation. Provided the plan sponsor corrects the error within 9 ½ months of the end of the plan year or if earlier, the first payroll paid on or after the last day of the month following the month in which the sponsor is notified of the error, missed matching contributions must be restored (with earnings) but missed deferrals do not have to be restored. Notice must be provided to affected participants. Optional – for errors occurring after December 31, 2023 Treasury regulations will be necessary to implement this provision. This provision codifies and expands an expiring temporary correction methodology under the IRS Employee Plans Compliance Resolution System.

Conforming 403(b) and 401(k) Hardship Rules [§ 602] The rules governing 403(b) hardships are liberalized to allow (i) the distribution of qualified nonelective and qualified matching contributions and (ii) the earnings on those accounts and the earnings on elective deferral accounts. In addition, participants are not required to take a participant loan (if offered under the plan) as a condition to receive a hardship withdrawal. Mandatory – for plan years beginning after December 31, 2023 This provision confirms the treatment of hardships under Section 403(b) plans with the rules applicable to 401(k) plans.

Clarification of Family Attribution Rules [§ 315] The rules attributing ownership of a company for purposes of nondiscrimination testing are modified to (i) ignore community property laws and (ii) clarify application of the attribution requirements between parents and minor children where the parents each own a business separate from the other spouse. Mandatory – plan years beginning after December 31, 2023

Effective in Years After December 31, 2024:

Automatic Enrollment and Escalation Required for Most Plans Established After December 28, 2022 [§ 101] Other than excepted plans (described below), a 401(k) or 403(b) plan established after December 28, 2022 must contain the following provisions: Excepted plans are: Mandatory – for plan years beginning after December 31, 2024 Not applicable to governmental plans

Increased Catch-up Deferral Limit for Older Participants [§109] Participants at least age 60 but younger than age 64 by the end of the calendar year have an increased catch-up deferral limit; the catch-up limit is the greater of $10,000 or 150% of the 2024 catch-up limit (as indexed for inflation) applicable to other plan participants. Mandatory – for plan years beginning after December 31, 2024 Not applicable to 457(b) plans of tax-exempt employers

Reduced Service Requirement for Eligibility of "Long-Term Part-Time" Employees [§ 125] The number of consecutive years required for a "long-term part-time" (or "LTPT") employee to become eligible has been reduced from three years to two years. If matching or nonelective contributions are allocated to LTPT employees, service prior to 2021 can be ignored for vesting purposes except as described below regarding 403(b) plans. These rules are now applicable to ERISA -governed Section 403(b) plans. Service prior to January 1, 2023 can be ignored for purposes of determining vesting in matching and nonelective contributions allocated under a 403(b) plan to LTPT employees. Mandatory – for plan years beginning after December 31, 2024 Not applicable to governmental plans A detailed summary of the SECURE 1.0 rules can be found here. SECURE 1.0 required 401(k) plans to provide "long-term part-time" employees the opportunity to defer under the plan. An employee had to have three consecutive years in which he/she worked between 500 and 1,000 hours during the plan year, starting with the 2021 plan year, to be considered a LTPT employee. SECURE 1.0 also permitted LTPT employees to receive matching and nonelective contributions if the plan so provided. This provision should not be a significant issue with deferrals under a 403(b) plan due to the "universal availability" requirement applicable to those plans.

Withdrawals Permitted for Payment of Certain Long Term Care Expenses [§334] Plans may allow withdrawals for the payment of certain long term care insurance premiums to employees who certify the coverage maintained. The annual limit on withdrawals in a taxable year is limited to the smallest of: Optional – December 29, 2025 This is a new permissible, rather than mandatory, distribution option. Qualifying distributions are exempt from the premature distribution penalty (generally applicable to distributions paid prior to 59 ½).

Effective in Years After December 31, 2025:

Paper Participant Benefit Statement Now Required Annually [§ 338] Except for participants who have elected electronic delivery or for those for whom the plan administrator utilizes the Department of Labor's original electronic delivery regulations (which in most cases involves delivery to the participant's office-based computer), at least one participant benefit statement each plan year must be a paper statement and it must be provided without additional cost. The paper statement must include information on opting out of paper statements and opting to receive one or more paper statements each plan year at no additional cost. Newly eligible participants after December 31, 2025 must also receive a one-time paper notice explaining their ability to elect paper copies of required participant benefit statement before electronic delivery commences. Mandatory – for plan years beginning after December 31, 2025 Not applicable to governmental plans