NOTE: This article has been updated to provide the latest information on PERM and PWD processing times available from the U.S. Department of Labor (DOL).

Key Points

The DOL has updated prevailing wage determination (PWD) and permanent labor certification (PERM) processing times

Average PERM processing times were the same as January 2023 based on DOL data

Average PERM WD processing times were the same as January 2023 based on DOL data

What are the Changes for PERM?

As of Feb. 28, 2023, the DOL was adjudicating PERM applications filed in or before June 2022. The agency was conducting audit reviews for PERM applications filed in or before March 2022 and reviewing appeals for reconsideration filed in or before July 2022.

Average PERM processing times were 264 days for adjudication, which is the same as January 2023. The average PERM processing time for audit review was 383 days, which is also the same as the previous month.

What are the Changes for PWD?

As of Feb. 28, 2023, the DOL was processing PERM PWD requests filed in January 2022 for determinations based on DOL wage data and for determinations based on other submitted wage sources. The DOL was processing PERM PWD redetermination requests for cases filed in June 2022.

Looking Ahead

This article is updated monthly to reflect updates to PERM and PWD processing times. Please visit the DOL's website for additional information.

Envoy is pleased to provide you this information, which was prepared in collaboration with Natalie Zakarzecka, who is a Managing Attorney at Global Immigration Associates (GIA), one of the two independent U.S. law firms Envoy exclusively works with on the Envoy Platform (the "U.S. Law Firms").

Originally published 10 March 2023

