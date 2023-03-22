ARTICLE

State and federal law provide for more than a dozen types of protected leaves, including family and medical leave, sick leave, and pregnancy disability leave. Recently, California and local governments have also enacted laws that create new and/or expanded rights to family leave and sick leave in response to the COVID-19 virus. Untangling the web of available leave laws and understanding the confusing interplay between them can be a tricky and time-consuming task.

This seminar will provide human resource professionals, supervisors, and managers with an overview of FMLA/CFRA leave, sick leave, and pregnancy disability leave, as well as the new leave rights created in response to COVID-19, and the interplay between these various laws.

