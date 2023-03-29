Seyfarth Synopsis: On Equal Pay Day 2023, Seyfarth's Global Pay Equity Group is pleased to release four reference guides: our updated 50 State Equal Pay Reference Guide, Developments in Equal Pay Litigation, and Global Pay Equity Desktop Reference Reports - and introducing our new Pay Transparency Wage Range Disclosure Compendium.

Tuesday, March 14th, is Equal Pay Day 2023. At Seyfarth Shaw, we are marking Equal Pay Day with the release of the following publications:

The 2023 50 State Equal Pay Reference Guide

This Desktop Reference is aimed at answering the most common questions we are asked regarding the patchwork of state laws that touch on pay equity.

Pay Transparency Wage Range Disclosure Compendium

We are pleased to introduce our Pay Transparency Wage Range Disclosure Compendium, which provides an overview of the current wage range disclosure laws nationwide, as well as the jurisdictions with proposed laws.

The Developments in Equal Pay Litigation Report - 2023 Update

This publication provides a brief overview of recent trends and developments in equal pay litigation and analyzes significant decisions and filings that have had an impact on those issues.

The 2023 Global Pay Equity Desktop Reference

This Desktop Reference covers reporting laws around the world, and outlines the Global Pay Equity Reporting Requirements by month.

We hope that you will find these resources helpful as you navigate the rapidly developing landscape of pay equity legislation and decisional law.

Learn more about our Pay Equity practice.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.