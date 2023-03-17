On February 10, the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) issued 15 new Compliance and Disclosure Interpretations (C&DIs) to implement the "pay versus performance" (PvP) disclosure rules that were adopted on August 25, 2022 (PvP Rules). The PvP Rules added new Item 402(v) to Regulation S-K, which requires public companies to disclose the relationship between the executive compensation actually paid to the named executive officers (NEOs) and the financial performance of the company (Item 402(v)). The key requirement of the PvP Rules is the inclusion of a PvP table illustrating compensation actually paid to the NEOs (compared to the total or average compensation paid to such NEOs as reported in the Summary Compensation Table) for the five most recently completed fiscal years. The PvP table must include disclosure on company and peer total shareholder return (TSR), as well as company financial performance for such years. The PvP Rules also require disclosure through a tabular list of three to seven of the most important performance measures used to determine compensation for the current fiscal year.

Summary of the New Pay versus Performance C&DIs

This alert summarizes Sections 128D and 228D of the C&DIs, which provide clarifying guidance primarily in the form of a Q&A on 15 key aspects of the disclosure requirements under the PvP Rules:

