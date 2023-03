ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

In this episode, Jen addresses the complexities of pregnancy leave.

AUTHOR(S)

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Employment and HR from United States

What Is Reasonable? Handling Employee Requests For An Extended Leave Of Absence Venable LLP Assessing extended leave requests can be one of the most difficult and challenging issues employers face. While many employers are sympathetic to an employee's challenging health issues...

No Job Description? No Problem. See Why This Employer Had No Duty To Accommodate Fisher Broyles The Americans with Disabilities Act bars employers from firing someone because they have a disability. It also requires employers to provide workplace accommodations to otherwise "qualified" individuals...

Employee Benefits/Executive Compensation And Tax Freeman Lovell For the second time in recent years, Congress passed broad legislation with far-reaching impact on retirement savings programs.

This Employee Apparently Doesn't Understand How Pregnancy Discrimination Works Fisher Broyles I won't bury the lede. Here's the takeaway from this post. If an employer doesn't know that an employee is pregnant, it can't possibly discriminate against her because she is pregnant.

I'm Willing To Bet That, As Of Yesterday, Most Of Your Severance Agreements Are UNLAWFUL Fisher Broyles On February 21, the National Labor Relations Board decided (here) that nondisparagement and confidentiality provisions in a severance agreement that businesses give to employees are unlawful.