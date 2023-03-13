self

Seyfarth's Take It or Leave It · Episode 18: Illinois About to Join the Paid Leave Patchwork With New "Any Reason" Paid Leave Law

Take It or Leave It is the only law firm podcast focused exclusively on workplace leaves, absence management, and accommodations. Hosts Meg Toth and Josh Seidman, Employment attorneys and co-leaders of Seyfarth's Leave of Absence Management & Accommodations team, explore the latest legal developments, forecast new laws, identify workplace trends, and offer practical, business-oriented considerations within the leave, absence management, and accommodations space.

Illinois is about to become one of three states with a mandatory paid leave law, requiring employers to provide employees with paid leave that can be used for any reason -- joining the nationwide mosaic of leave laws and creating potential headaches for employers. One of Seyfarth's resident paid leave experts Gillian Lepore joins hosts Joshua Seidman and Meg Toth to examine the details of the new Illinois paid leave law, how this new law will fit in with the current paid leave landscape and how it compares to other similar paid leave laws.

