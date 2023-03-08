For the second time in recent years, Congress passed broad legislation with far-reaching impact on retirement savings programs. The SECURE 2.0 Act of 2022 (SECURE 2.0) was included as part of the Consolidated Appropriation Act, 2023, which was passed by Congress on December 23, 2022, and signed into law by President Biden on December 29, 2022. SECURE 2.0 builds on the changes made to the retirement system by the Setting Every Community Up for Retirement Enhancement (SECURE) Act enacted in 2019.

SECURE 2.0 is largely designed to enhance access to retirement savings vehicles and make it easier for individuals to save. It is also aimed at streamlining administration and reporting requirements and preserving retirement income. Many of the changes do not take effect until 2024 or 2025, but some provisions will impact plans in 2023. Most plans will be impacted by SECURE 2.0 provisions. It is notable that SECURE 2.0 does not include major tax provisions or extenders.