Coming on the heels of Governor Hochul signing into law New York State's pay transparency law on December 21, 2022—which we reported on here—the New York State Legislature recently approved chapter amendments to the law, which is still slated to take effect on September 17, 2023. They await Governor Hochul's signature.

Arguably, the amendments' most notable revision would require New York employers to disclose the compensation range and job descriptions for advertisements of a job, promotion, or job opportunity that "will physically be performed outside of New York but reports to a supervisor, office, or other site in New York." Such disclosures would be required in addition to those positions that will be physically performed in New York (which are already covered by the law). In practice, this could extend the law's disclosure requirement to advertisements for any remote position performed outside of New York that "reports" to an individual or office located in New York. The amendments do not provide any clarity on the contours of what constitutes "report[ing] to" in this context. Notably, New York City's law (which we reported on here and here), excludes such positions from its transparency requirements.

The proposed amendments would also expand the definition of "advertising" to also include positions that are made "available to a pool of potential applicants for internal or public viewing, including electronically, a written description of an employment opportunity." While a relatively minor addition, this amendment ensures that "advertise" includes both internal and external, electronic and paper, advertisements for covered opportunities.

Finally, the bill would remove the law's record-keeping requirements, which at present require employers to keep and maintain records to comply with the law, including but not limited to: (i) the history of compensation ranges for each job, promotion, or transfer opportunity; and (ii) the job descriptions for such positions (to the extent they exist). The amendments would eliminate this requirement, which, as we previously reported, was somewhat vague with respect to what constituted "necessary records."

While these amendments have not yet been signed into law, they have the potential to significantly expand the breadth and reach of the disclosure requirements (although it does contract the record-keeping requirements). For New York City employers, they would now need to grapple with compliance across two regimes – one from the City and one from the State – that are beginning to look more discordant. And, to make matters even murkier, further changes may be afoot in New York City as well – a recent initiative was introduced in New York City Council that could amend the City's pay transparency law to require the disclosure of non-salary wage information such as bonuses, benefits, stocks, bonds, options and equity or ownership interests. Although the initiative is in its infancy, if passed, New York City's pay transparency regime could begin to look more similar to those in Colorado and Washington which require significantly more information to be disclosed in job advertisements.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.