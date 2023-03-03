ARTICLE

Section 10D of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the Act) finally has some teeth, or "claws," as the case may be. Originally added to the Act by the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act of 2010, Section 10D required the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to issue rules directing the national security exchanges and associations to adopt listing standards that require issuers to develop and implement a so-called "clawback" policy.

Following proposed rules in 2015 and several comment periods, the SEC adopted the final implementing rules – New Exchange Act Rule 10D-1 – on October 26, 2022 (the Final Rules). The Final Rules generally apply to all listed issuers, including foreign private issuers, smaller reporting companies, emerging growth companies, controlled group companies and debt-only filers.

What are the Basic Changes in the Final Rules?

Generally, the Final Rules direct national securities exchanges and associations to establish listing standards that require a listed issuer:

To adopt a written "clawback" policy for the recovery of certain erroneously awarded incentive-based compensation received by current or former executive officers in the event the issuer is required to prepare an accounting restatement; and

To disclose those compensation recovery policies in accordance with SEC rules, including providing the information in tagged data format.

Further, the Final Rules require disclosure of the listed issuer's clawback policy and information about actions taken pursuant to such policy in proxy statements. The Final Rules also require listed issuers to file their policies as exhibits to their annual reports, to indicate on their annual reports whether corrected financial statements are included (and whether those corrections are restatements that required clawback analysis), and to disclose any clawback actions taken in the annual report (either directly or by incorporating the proxy statement by reference).

When Do I Need to Start Worrying?

The Final Rules will become effective 60 days following publication in the Federal Register. The national securities exchanges' listing standards must be effective no later than one year following such publication. Issuers subject to the listing standards must then:

Adopt a clawback policy no later than 60 days following the date the applicable listing standards become effective;

Comply with the clawback policy for all incentive-based compensation received by executive officers on or after the effective date of the applicable listing standards; and

Provide the disclosures required by the Final Rules in the applicable SEC filings on or after the effective date of the applicable listing standards.