On February 2, 2023, the New York City Council introduced a bill (Int. No. 907) that proposes changes to Local Law 32, New York City's current salary disclosure law, which became effective on November 1, 2022. As previously reported, the current law requires employers to disclose minimum and maximum salary ranges in job advertisements, including postings for internal promotions or transfer opportunities, for positions that can or will be performed in New York City.

The bill proposes additions to the current law, including requiring an employer to:

include a description of the job, promotion, or transfer opportunity in all advertisements;

provide a description of nonwage compensation in postings, including "bonuses, benefits, stocks, bonds, options and equity or ownership"; and

provide the minimum and maximum salary, as well as any nonwage compensation, to current employees annually and upon request from an employee.

If passed, the bill would take effect 180 days after it becomes law.

Key Takeaways

This bill is now being considered by the New York City Council. Because much is still unknown regarding if, and when, the bill could be passed by the council and ultimately signed by the mayor, employers may want to review the above requirements and think about how they might comply with the obligations in the revised law if the amendments become effective.

