New York Issues Required Posting Regarding Veteran Benefits And Services

The New York Department of Labor has issued a required posting regarding benefits and services available to military veterans in accordance with S.1961B/A3913.

The law, which took effect on January 1, 2023 and amends the NY Labor Law, requires New York employers with more than 50 full-time equivalent employees to display the poster "in a conspicuous place accessible to employees in the workplace."

Covered employers are advised to immediately add the new notice to their displayed postings.

