United States:
New York Issues Required Posting Regarding Veteran Benefits And Services
13 February 2023
Proskauer Rose LLP
The New York Department of Labor has issued a required posting regarding benefits
and services available to military veterans in accordance with S.1961B/A3913.
The law, which took effect on January 1, 2023 and amends the NY
Labor Law, requires New York employers with more than 50 full-time
equivalent employees to display the poster "in a conspicuous
place accessible to employees in the workplace."
Covered employers are advised to immediately add the new notice
to their displayed postings.
