United States:
The FTC's Noncompete Plans Are Part Of A Sea Change For Business
14 February 2023
McDermott Will & Emery
The Federal Trade Commission's newly proposed rules that
would prohibit most noncompete clauses in employment represent a
seismic shift for business. In this Barron's
article, McDermott Partner Michael Peregrine says
corporate leadership should "take very seriously" the
threat that federal antitrust policy presents to business
operations and strategic development.
"This government activity has risen to a level that demands
serious board and executive attention as a possible corporate
enterprise risk," Peregrine writes.
