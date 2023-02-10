In2023, Looking ahead, we explore the most important trends and developments related to labour and employment law in the USA.

1. Wage and Hour Developments

In 2022 Wage and Hour Developments: A Year in Review, we look back on significant wage and hour developments at the federal and state level.

2022 Wage and Hour Developments: A Year in Review

2. A Deeper Dive Into FTC's Proposed Non-Compete Rule

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) proposed a new rule that, if made final, would (at least on its face) effectively prohibit non-compete agreements other than in very limited circumstances.

A Deeper Dive Into FTC's Proposed Non-Compete Rule

3. Federal Trade Commission Proposes Broad Ban on Use of Non-Compete Covenants

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has issued a Notice of Proposed Rulemaking to broadly ban the use of non-compete covenants throughout the country.

Federal Trade Commission Proposes Broad Ban on Use of Non-Compete Covenants

