Andrew Turnbull spoke to the Washington Post about new pay transparency laws in about a dozen U.S. states and municipalities, and how companies are struggling to keep up with the patchwork of legislation, set meaningful salary ranges, and navigate conversations around pay with job candidates and their own employees.

According to Andrew, each law has a slightly different set of requirements; however, most guidance around setting pay scales boils down to "what does the employer reasonably expect to pay." The pay equation varies vastly from company to company, and role to role. Andrew advises corporate clients to assess pay throughout their company so they can catch and correct disparities, and he is warning clients that pay discrimination suits are likely to spike the longer these laws are in effect, as workers compare wage gaps.

"The biggest warning I have is making sure you understand your pay practices and know how to explain them," Andrew said. "This is one of those issues that's not going away."

Read the full article (subscription may be required).

