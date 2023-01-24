Connecticut recently proposed legislation ( Proposed H.B. No. 5243) that would "require employers to disclose salary ranges in all job postings." In 2021, Connecticut was one of the first states to enact a pay transparency law requiring employers to disclose to applicants and employees the salary ranges for their positions. The proposed legislation would expand the existing law and follow several state and local jurisdictions—including California, Colorado, New York State, and Washington, as well as Jersey City, New Jersey, and Ithaca, New York City, Albany County, and Westchester County in New York State—that require employers to disclose wage ranges in job postings.

