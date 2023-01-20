Pryor Cashman Partner LaKeisha M.A. Caton, a member of the Labor + Employment and Litigation Groups, spoke with The New York Times about potential effects of New York's pay transparency regulations.

In "Who Benefits When Salary Info Is Public?," LaKeisha looks at how the law could impact both employees and employers:

LaKeisha Caton, a partner at the law firm Pryor Cashman who advises companies on employment-related matters, said that she discusses the potential for pay transparency to compress pay with clients. "I think that's just the other side of the bargain," she said, noting that without transparency's effect of nudging salaries to the middle, "women and minorities tend to do the worst in those circumstances."

...

Ms. Caton said that, in practice, pay transparency laws are pushing companies to think harder about how their decisions play out.

"I don't think you can just post the salary and then that's it," she said. "I think it's actually leading to more conversations internally regarding, How do we think about pay?"

