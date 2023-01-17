ARTICLE

A standard in its field, The 2023 Pension Answer Book discusses in detail the full spectrum of pension topics—from qualification requirements to taxation of distributions, from minimum distribution requirements to 401(k) plans. It covers the most up-to-date and significant legislative, regulatory, and case law developments affecting these plans. As a decision-making tool, combining theory and practice-based guidance, The 2023 Pension Answer Book offers insight and clarification on the critical issues affecting pension administration and compliance. In short, The 2023 Pension Answer Book is the one reference tool that provides subscribers with the most current and comprehensive answers to the issues pension professionals face daily in their practice.

The 2023 Pension Answer Book has been fully updated to reflect the changes made by the enactment of new laws, the Revenue Rulings, Revenue Procedures, Notices, Announcements, and Private Letter Rulings issued by IRS, Opinion Letters and Interpretive Bulletins issued by DOL, final and proposed regulations issued by both IRS and DOL, and important case decisions. Discussed in The 2023 Pension Answer Book are the following: The American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 (ARPA) changes

New changes to the required minimum distribution rules

Pooled plan providers registration requirements

Employee versus independent contractor

Difficulty of care payments

For 2023, many dollar limitations increased significantly: annual addition under a defined contribution plan ($66,000), annual retirement benefit under a defined benefit plan ($265,000), compensation ($330,000), elective deferral limit ($22,500), and the catch-up contribution ($7,500)

Updated covered compensation tables

Special funding rules provided by ARPA

IRS notice providing updated mortality tables

Funding relief for multiemployer plans by ARPA

Private Letter Rulings concerning the use of substitute mortality tables

IRS ruling granting waiver of the minimum funding standards

More IRS rulings on extension of the amortization period

Audio recording and transcript required to be provided

Major changes concerning required minimum distributions (RMDs)

Eligible automatic contribution arrangements and tax credits

Recovery of benefit overpayment

Plan loan offset amount final regulations

Life insurance subtrusts

More on the 10-percent penalty tax, including qualified birth or adoption distributions

Updated rules regarding when a pre-approved plan may submit a determination letter application

Updated rules for issuing an opinion letter for a pre-approved 403(b) plan

Revenue procedure updating EPCRS

Extension of special rules regarding witnessing of documents provided by the CARES Act

Updated rules on tax withholding

Inflation adjustment for certain late filing and other penalties

New rules for Form 5500-EZ filers

Rules for filing Form 5500 for plans adopted after the tax year but treated as adopted in the tax year

Additional guidance for spinoffs and mergers for Pension Benefit Guaranty Corporation (PBGC) premium filing

More breach of fiduciary duty cases

Employee benefit plan investments in cryptocurrency

Guidance on best practices for maintaining cybersecurity

Private equity investments in employee benefit plans

More employer stock cases

Use of confidential participant data

New prohibited transaction class exemption for investment advice fiduciaries

PBGC benefit guarantees

Cases regarding tax treatment of excess assets in a terminated defined benefit plan

Court determination regarding a distress plan termination

IRS Notice concerning increase in the cap on the default rate applicable under an automatic enrollment safe harbor

More on 401(k) safe harbor plans

PBGC final regulations regarding withdrawal liability

Multiemployer plan withdrawal liability arbitration

Contributions to an IRA by an individual age 70 or older and qualified charitable distributions

Transferring assets from one inherited IRA to another

403(b) plans and breach of fiduciary claims

Originally Published by Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S.

