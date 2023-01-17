ARTICLE

United States: Back To The Basics: California's New Hourly And Salary Minimum Rates For 2023 (Video)

In this segment of Money Matters, Sean Bothamley overviews the recent increase to California's state-wide minimum wage and its impact on required minimum salary levels for exempt employees.

