United States:
Back To The Basics: California's New Hourly And Salary Minimum Rates For 2023 (Video)
17 January 2023
Hopkins & Carley
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
In this segment of Money Matters, Sean Bothamley overviews the recent
increase to California's state-wide minimum wage and its impact
on required minimum salary levels for exempt employees.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Employment and HR from United States
Employment Review For 2022
Fisher Broyles
Employers, it's almost a new year. I hope that your business has thrived, your employment policies have been effective (and updated), your managers have been trained,...