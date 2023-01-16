Pocket Guide to SECURE 2.0

"SECURE 2.0 Act of 2022" was signed into law on December 29, 2022, as part of the Consolidated Appropriations Act, 2023. This Pocket Guide provides a short summary of the retirement-related provisions in SECURE 2.0. Parts I through XIII of the Pocket Guide are organized chronologically by effective date, and the final part (Part XIV) summarizes provisions with varying effective dates after SECURE 2.0 enactment.
Section
Provision
Short Summary
Effective Date
Part I: Retroactive Effective Dates
Sec. 111.
Application of Credit for Small Employer Pension Plan Startup Costs to Employers Which Join an Existing Plan
Confirms employers joining a multiple employer plan (which includes pooled employer plans) are eligible for tax credit for all three years
Retroactive to taxable years starting after December 31, 2019
Sec. 331.
Special Rules for Use of Retirement Funds in Connection with Qualified Federally Declared Disasters
Provides automatic disaster relief rules for distributions and loans from retirement plan accounts in cases of qualified federally declared disasters
Effective for disasters occurring on or after January 26, 2021
Part II: SECURE 2.0 Enactment (December 29, 2022)
Sec. 101.
Expanding Automatic Enrollment in Retirement Plans
Requires that 401(k) and 403(b) plans (with limited exceptions) automatically enroll eligible participants at specific deferral rates with auto[1]escalation
Effective for plans established after December 29, 2022; automatic enrollment provisions must apply for plan years starting after December 31, 2024
Sec. 128.
Enhancement of 403(b) Plans
Permits 403(b) custodial accounts to participate in collective investment trust
December 29, 2022* *Effective in theory; changes to securities laws needed to make this provision operative
Sec. 202.
Qualifying Longevity Annuity Contracts
Loosens restrictions on the premiums for qualifying longevity annuity contracts by eliminating the 25% retirement plan account balance limit and increasing dollar limit to $200,000 (indexed)
Generally effective for contracts purchased on or after December 29, 2022
Sec. 204.
Eliminating a Penalty on Partial Annuitization
Permits account owners to aggregate annuity payments received in respect of an interest in a retirement plan and any other remaining interest in the same retirement plan toward the year's required minimum distribution
December 29, 2022
Sec. 301.
Recovery of Retirement Plan Overpayments
Provides that plan fiduciaries are not required to recover inadvertent plan overpayments; if overpayments are recovered from participants, new timing rules and limitations apply
December 29, 2022
Sec. 305.
Expansion of Employee Plans Compliance Resolution System
Expands Employee Plans Compliance Resolution System to permit plan sponsors additional flexibility to self-correct retirement plan errors
December 29, 2022; Treasury directed to make corresponding updates to EPCRS within two years
Sec. 335.
Corrections of Mortality Tables
Requires Treasury to amend minimum funding regulations for defined benefit pension plans by capping mortality improvement rates
December 29, 2022
Sec. 345.
Annual Audits for Group of Plans
Clarifies that plans filing under a group of plans need only submit an audit opinion if the plan has 100 participants or more
December 29, 2022
Sec. 606.
Enhancing Retiree Health Benefits in Pension Plans
Extends sunset date to the end of 2032 for rules permitting the use of overfunded pension plan assets to pay retiree health and life insurance benefits; transfers permitted if the transfer is no more than 1.75% of plan assets and the plan is at least 110% funded
Transfers made on or after December 29, 2022
