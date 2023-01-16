By December 30, 2023, contractors and subcontractors bidding on public contracts and performing work on covered private projects in New York must register with the Department of Labor, Bureau of Public Works, pursuant to the newly enacted Labor Law Section 240-i. The DOL has until June 28, 2023 to establish regulations to carry out the new law. There will be an online system where registrations and disclosures are publicly available.

The stated purpose of the law is to help enforce New York's prevailing wage and other worker protection laws. The DOL will create an online system through which contractors and subcontractors will have to answer questions and submit documents about:

the business entity and its owners and officers

unemployment and workers' compensation insurance

any outstanding wage assessments

debarment under New York or federal law, or any other state's laws

final determinations of a violation of any labor laws, employment tax laws, or workplace safety standards (including OSHA)

association or signatory to an apprenticeship program

If the DOL approves the submission, the contractor will receive a registration certificate that remains valid for two years.

Before the DOL "determines a contractor unfit to be registered," notice and a hearing will be required. The process for the hearing should be forthcoming in the regulations.

The text of this new law offers little guidance regarding grounds for the DOL's denial. It provides that any unfit determination must be based on "clearly documented history or demonstrable inability to lawfully adhere to the obligations under the Labor Law," and that registration can be revoked or suspended upon a final determination of a violation of prevailing wage requirements. Notably, it states that a contractor shall not be deemed unfit solely because of debarment in the last 10 years, unless still debarred or otherwise ineligible under a labor law at the time of seeking registration. And the law refers to debarment, not to a finding of non-responsibility, although it is unclear as to whether the DOL will appreciate the difference between debarment and a non-responsibility finding.

When bidding on a contract for public work, a contractor must submit its own registration certificate and registration certificates for all its subcontractors. For covered projects performed under private contract, the owner or developer must ensure that the contractor and all subcontractors are properly registered.

Covered private projects are defined to be those covered by Labor Law Section 224-a (paid for in whole or in part out of public funds where the amount of all such public funds, when aggregated, is at least thirty percent of the total construction project costs and the project costs are over five million dollars) and Labor Law Section 224-d (renewable energy projects procured with public credits).

The law also provides for a $1,000 penalty against any contractor who bids or submits a bid on a contract for public work where that contractor is unregistered or the contractor knew or should have known that the bid included subcontractors who were unregistered; against any unregistered contractor or unregistered subcontractor that commences work on a covered project; and, against any owner or developer on a covered project that commences work under a private contract, using any contractor or subcontractor they knew or should have known were unregistered. It is also likely that regulators will claim that "false" statements made in the registration process are grounds for additional civil and criminal liabilities and penalties.

How this new law will do anything better than the multiple legal protections that already exist for workers and public entities, including through other registration systems such as the New York State Vendor Responsibility System, is unclear.

And there may be challenges to its scope. The new law may create a prequalification type process prohibited by New York's competitive bidding laws and incompatible with design-build procurement methods.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.