SECURE 2.0 Act of 2022 (the "Act") was signed into law by President Biden on December 29, 2022 (the date of enactment), as part of the larger government funding bill. The Act makes numerous changes affecting retirement plans. This article provides an overview of the changes that we believe are of most interest to larger plan sponsors. Any plan amendments needed as a result of these changes must be adopted by the last day of the 2025 plan year (2027 for collectively bargained and governmental plans), unless extended by the Department of Labor (DOL) or the Internal Revenue Service (IRS).

Changes Affecting All Retirement Plans

: Starting January 1, 2024, a plan may increase its mandatory cashout limit from $5,000 to $7,000. Delayed Amendment Deadline for Benefit Increases: Under current rules, if a plan sponsor wishes to amend its retirement plan to increase benefit accruals or contributions, the amendment must be adopted before the end of the year in which the increase is effective. For plan years beginning after December 31, 2023, the Act delays the amendment deadline for such increases, other than increases in matching contributions, until the employer's tax filing deadline with respect to the year in which the increase is effective.

Changes to Required Minimum Distribution Rules

: Currently, an individual who fails to take their RMD from a retirement plan is subject to an excise tax of 50% of the RMD amount that should have been distributed. Effective beginning in 2023, the excise tax is reduced to 25%, and is further reduced to 10% if the individual receives all of their past-due RMDs and files a tax return paying such tax before receiving notice of assessment of the RMD excise tax and in all events within two years after the year of the missed RMD. No Mandatory RMDs from Roth Accounts: Starting with RMDs required in 2024 (except RMDs due by April 1 for those reaching their RMD age in the prior year), RMDs are no longer required to be made from a designated Roth account maintained under a 401(k), 403(b) or governmental 457(b) plan to a participant during the participant's lifetime. The RMD rules applicable upon a participant's death still apply.

Changes Affecting Defined Contribution Plans (Including 401(k) Plans)

: Under current law, the only incentive that an employer may provide to an employee to encourage the employee to enroll in the employer's 401(k) or 403(b) plan is a matching contribution under such plan. Starting with the 2023 plan year, an employer may provide a de minimis financial incentive, not paid for with plan assets, to encourage employees to enroll in the plan. The Act does not define what de minimis means, and the Senate summary of the Act only uses the phrase "such as low-dollar gift cards" without further explanation. Changes Related to Withdrawals : The Act made several changes with respect to the withdrawal provisions applicable to retirement plans, including:



Starting in 2024, a participant who withdraws up to $1,000 (or such smaller amount that leaves at least $1,000 of vested benefits remaining in the account after the withdrawal) and certifies that it is for a personal or family emergency, may avoid the 10% early withdrawal tax on such amount and may repay such amount to the plan within three years. Only one such withdrawal is permitted per year, and no additional emergency withdrawals may be made within three years unless the participant has either repaid the prior withdrawal or has contributed at least an amount equal to the prior withdrawal. The distribution is not eligible for rollover. In addition, a plan sponsor may amend their plan to permit an in-service withdrawal for this circumstance. The limits apply across all plans maintained within a single controlled group. Starting in 2024, a participant who withdraws up to the lesser of $10,000 (indexed for inflation) or 50% of their vested balance and certifies that they have been the victim of domestic abuse by a spouse or domestic partner within the prior one year, may avoid the 10% early withdrawal tax on such amount and may repay such amount to the plan within three years. The distribution is not eligible for rollover. In addition, a plan sponsor may amend their plan to permit an in-service withdrawal for this circumstance. The distribution limit applies across all plans maintained within a single controlled group.



Under current law, a participant who takes a withdrawal for qualified birth or adoption expenses may repay such withdrawals to the plan at any time. For withdrawals taken starting following the date of enactment of the Act, the repayment period is limited to three years. For withdrawals that have already been taken, the repayment period ends December 31, 2025.



Effective for plan years beginning after the date of enactment, an administrator of a Code Section 401(k), 403(b) or 457 plan that offers hardship withdrawals may rely on an employee's certification as to the hardship event and the amount needed for the withdrawal. Under current regulations, the employer could rely on the employee's certification that the employee had insufficient cash or other liquid assets reasonably necessary to meet the end, but a certification as to the existence of the event itself or the amount needed was not clearly permitted, although the IRS has informally indicated its comfort with such certifications.



Effective immediately, withdrawals taken from a plan by a participant who has been determined by their physician as being terminally ill will be exempt from the 10% tax on early withdrawals, and may be repaid to the plan within three years. Unlike some of the other new withdrawal provisions, the Act does not specifically permit a plan to provide for withdrawals in this circumstance from a participant's elective deferral or Roth accounts, although profit-sharing accounts could be available for an in-service withdrawal in this instance if the plan so provides.



Effective for federal disasters occurring on or after January 26, 2021, if a participant lives in a federal disaster area and suffers an economic loss in connection with the disaster, may make a withdrawal of up to $22,000 within 180 days after the disaster, without being subjected to the 10% early withdrawal tax. The participant may repay such withdrawal to the plan within three years. A plan sponsor may also amend their plan to permit an in-service withdrawal for this circumstance. The distribution limit applies across all plans maintained within a single controlled group.



Effective for federal disasters occurring on or after January 26, 2021, if a participant took a plan withdrawal within 180 days prior to a federal disaster in order to buy or construct a home as a first-time homebuyer, but was unable to do so because the home was in a qualified disaster area, the participant may repay that distribution to the plan within 180 days after the federal disaster.



Effective with the 2024 plan year, the hardship withdrawal rules for 403(b) plans are aligned with those of 401(k) plans.

Loans Related to Federal Disasters: The Act increases the limits on loans taken from a defined contribution plan to the lesser of $100,000 or 100% of the vested account balance if the loan is taken by a participant who lives in a federal disaster area, suffers an economic loss as a result of such disaster and takes the loan within 180 days after the disaster. In addition, for participants living in a federal disaster area and suffering an economic loss, plan loan payments that are due (whether under existing or newly-obtained loans) during the 180 days after the disaster may be delayed for one year and the five-year payment deadline can be extended accordingly. This provision is effective for federal disasters occurring on or after January 26, 2021.

Changes Affecting Defined Benefit Pension Plans

: Effective for 2023 and later plan years, for purposes of testing whether a cash balance plan that provides variable interest crediting rates satisfies the anti-backloading rules of ERISA and the Code, the plan may use a reasonable projection of such variable rate, not to exceed six percent. This new provision will help cash balance plans provide larger benefits to older, longer service workers. Termination of PBGC Variable Rate Premium Indexing: Starting with the 2024 plan year, the PBGC variable rate premium, which underfunded pension plans must pay, will change from an indexed amount to a flat $52 per $1,000 of unfunded vested benefits, which is the indexed amount for the 2023 plan year. Put differently, there will no longer be automatic increases in the PBGC variable rate premiums; rather, for such premiums to increase, Congress will need to act.

Changes Affecting Plan Corrections

: Within two years, the IRS is directed to revamp the Employee Plans Compliance Resolution System (EPCRS), which is a program permitting the correction of certain retirement plan operational and document errors. The mandatory revamp includes permitting self-correction of most errors, which will result in fewer errors needing to be filed with the IRS for correction, and expansion of the self-correction of certain loan errors. These changes will become effective once published in updated EPCRS rules. Extension of Favorable Corrections for Auto-Enroll Plans: Currently, under EPCRS, if a plan has an auto-enrollment or auto-escalation feature and there is an operational error relating to such auto-enrollment or auto-increase (including implementing participant affirmative elections), the plan sponsor does not have to make a corrective contribution for the employee's missed deferrals if the error is corrected by 9½ months after the plan year in which the error occurs, or if earlier, shortly following the date the employee notifies the plan administrator of the error. This extended time period to make a correction without having to fund the missed deferrals expires under EPCRS on December 31, 2023. The Act makes this extended correction period permanent. Consistent with the current EPCRS rules, the plan sponsor will still have to fund the missing matching contributions (and related earnings) and provide a notice to the affected employee about the error.

Other Changes

: Under current law, defined contribution plans are generally required to provide quarterly account balance statements and defined benefit plans are generally required to provide a pension benefit statement once every three years (unless the defined benefit plan provides an annual notice about the availability of a pension benefit statement). Under the Act, starting with the 2026 plan year, a defined contribution plan must provide at least one of those statements each year in a paper format, and a defined benefit plan must provide at least one of those pension benefit statements every three years in a paper format. Exceptions apply for plans that deliver these statements in accordance with certain electronic delivery requirements or if the recipient requests electronic delivery. Lost Participant Database: Within two years following the date of enactment, the Secretaries of the DOL and the IRS are required to establish an online searchable database so that individuals can see if they have money owed under a retirement plan. Plan sponsors will be required to provide information needed to populate the database.

