Should employers subsidize travel costs as hybrid work arrangements calcify nationwide? According to this article in The Wall Street Journal entitled, "High Gas Prices Spur Companies to Give Workers Cash for Commuting Costs," more than a few employers have answered this question in the affirmative. For these companies, which had begun implementing return to office policies, the decision was easy. Pay for gas or lose talent.

Although this article was penned at the gasoline price peak during the summer of 2022, the sentiments it expressed withstand the test of time. This is especially true as an increasing number of employers are implementing hybrid work arrangements. What types of benefits should employers consider offering to incentivize employees and, critically, to ensure that they don't lose talented employees to companies that are thinking critically about these topics?

Of course, subsidizing travel costs is top of mind. But there are myriad other benefits—both monetary and non-monetary—that employers could consider, including enhanced childcare subsidies, on-site childcare services, providing breakfast and lunch to employees, and even pet-related subsidies (e.g., paying for a dog walker). But employers should also think outside the box, about less traditional forms of benefits or beneficial activities at their disposal. This might include, for example, in-person interactive activities that facilitate employee career growth and advancement, intentionally structuring days in office around experiences calculated to enhance communication and collaboration, and ensuring that more junior employees are afforded significant time to develop and cultivate relationships throughout the company, not only with their specific team. While this list does not consist of "benefits" in the traditional sense, employers that consider and implement these measures will telegraph to employees that they care about them and their long-term goals—certainly a beneficial result.

How should companies go about ascertaining what benefits their employees want? Ask them. Listen to your workforce, know your employees, and understand what they value. Nevertheless, while the benefits and beneficial experiences ultimately offered by employers may reflect the will of the employees, the process must start at the top with leadership and management.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.