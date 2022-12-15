In this three-part podcast series focusing on healthcare governance, McDermott Partner Michael Peregrine joins the American Health Law Association to discuss a range of governance issues, including the following:
- The nature and scope of the fiduciary responsibilities facing board members within nonprofit health systems;
- Standards of conduct, expectations and the line between governance and management;
- The board's role in tackling the pressing challenges facing nonprofit health systems, including environment, social and governance issues;
- How to handle issues related to charitable status, cybersecurity and the US Department of Justice's recent pronouncements on corporate compliance;
- How legal counsel can advise their clients who are board members of nonprofit health systems; and
- How chief legal officers can effectively share information with the board, approaches to board education and training, and the role of board assessments.
