self

Coffee Talk With Benefits · Episode 10: Missing Participants

'Missing' or lost participants often raise a handful of legal and administrative issues for plan sponsors. The lack of definitive guidance has led to confusion for plan sponsors in deciding what to do about missing participants. While the IRS and DOL have their own separate concerns, both agencies are concerned and likely to inquire about a plan's missing participants upon audit. What steps should plan sponsors take to decrease the chance that a participant will go missing, and what does the IRS and DOL expect you to do to find missing participants? Grab your cup of coffee and tune in to hear Richard and Sarah chat with their first external guest, Gary Chase of Willis Towers Watson, about these pressing questions that frankly, every retirement plan struggles with.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.