ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The Kutak Rock Employee Benefits and Executive Compensation practice group has published its latest edition of the Kutak Rock Employee Benefits Newsletter, your resource for legal alerts, current trends and legislative analysis.

Articles include:

U.S. Department of Labor Issues Cybersecurity Guidance for Plan Sponsors, Recordkeepers, and Plan Fiduciaries

SECURE Act and CARES Act Amendment Deadlines Extended

Getting the 409A Valuation Right for Stock Rights

Expanding Insulin Coverage for High Deductible Health Plans

Mixed Feelings About Hughes v. Northwestern

Identifying Whether Your Severance Plan Is an ERISA Plan and Understanding ERISA's Consequences

Send Your Employees Back to School With Education Benefits

Philadelphia Commuter Benefit

Target Date Fund Litigation Intensifies

Healthcare Cost Transparency Rules Already Affecting Hospital Pricing

The IRS Is Coming

Kutak Rock Employee Benefits Newsletter 2022

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.