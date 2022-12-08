During this webinar, Shulman Rogers' Employment Law Group Co-Chair, Merry Campbell and Michele Stein, Area Senior Vice President of Gallagher discussed the Employment Law issues we faced in 2022, how we handled them and what to expect in 2023.

They outlined recent changes to federal and local employment law, things to consider when planning for a return to the office, policy updates, leave issues, wage disclosure, restrictive covenants, wage classification and other issues that impact your people.

In keeping with our ethical obligations, no legal advice was given during the program.

