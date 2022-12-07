As described in more detail in our prior post, the Massachusetts Department of Family and Medical Leave (DFML) recently posted proposed changes to its Paid Family and Medical Leave (MAPFML) regulations. These changes are intended to clarify the employer's obligation to maintain employment-related health insurance benefits during MAPFML leave.

The DFML is hosting a public hearing on December 7, 2022 at 10AM EST to hear comments on these proposed regulations. More information is available on the DFML website, including how to attend the hearing and/or submit comments.