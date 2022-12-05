ARTICLE

Since the recent NYC Pay Transparency law came into effect on November 1, companies now have new requirements to consider as it relates to their job postings. With several other states and cities having enacted similar laws in recent years, and with more coming down the pike, we've created a new podcast, Gaining Clarity on Pay Transparency, designed to help you navigate this new law and ensure you are in compliance.

