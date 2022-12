ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

In the latest installment of LaborSpeak, we review laws from across the U.S. requiring pay transparency. Although the laws vary by jurisdiction, employers nationwide should be aware of the impact on their workforce from greater access to wage information by employees, candidates and competitors.

Please click here to watch the video.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.