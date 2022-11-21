Earlier this month, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit examined whether certain types of employee compensation—shift differentials and holiday premiums—are includable in the "regular rate" for purposes of calculating overtime pay under California law. You can read our blog about the decision in our California Employment Law Update here.

For a crash course in the regular rate, take a look at our article from the New York State Bar Association's Labor and Employment Law Journal here (starting on page 51).

Regular Rate Update: California

